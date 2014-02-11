LONDON Fulham's Premier League match at home to Liverpool on Wednesday will go ahead as planned after a strike by London Underground workers was suspended, the London club said on Tuesday.

"Fulham Football Club can confirm, that due to the resolution of the proposed London Underground strike action, its game versus Liverpool on Wednesday night will go ahead as planned," they said in a statement.

The league's bottom club had been considering a postponement because they were unsure about getting enough staff to Craven Cottage in order to comply with safety regulations.

However, the Underground unions involved reached an agreement with Transport for London on Tuesday and the strike was called off.

Fulham, fresh off a morale boosting draw with Manchester United, have the unenviable task of trying to stop a Liverpool side that crushed Arsenal 5-1 and knocked them off the top of the standings on Saturday.

Darren Bent's injury time goal against holders United secured bottom club Fulham a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford and their first point in five matches, a run of form that has left them four points off the relative safety of 17th position.

Fulham manager Rene Meulensteen acknowledged the scale of the task facing his side on Wednesday against an attack that in Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge has the league's top two scorers with a combined 38 goals.

"How do you stop them? They've had an incredible season," the Dutchman told a news conference on Tuesday.

"With the pace and the penetration, the variety and the unpredictability, they can all score goals so it has to be all hands on deck for us to make sure we defend in a good compact manner.

"We keep communicating with each other, we don't leave gaps for them to get through and play through, but like I said, the defensive performance from Sunday was definitely a massive improvement and hopefully we can build on that.

"They're six points off the top so they might be a dark horse (for the title). That depends if big teams stumble where you don't expect them to stumble and they can create a momentum carrying them into April, then you never know. But they've had an excellent season."

Fulham earned a share of the points at Old Trafford despite United dominating territory and possession, and Meulensteen remained hopeful they could play in a more attacking style as they aim to keep their Premier League status, having been in the top flight since 2001.

"We defended really well but obviously what we do know now is that we need to be more positive when we have the ball. We've had that in previous games, but we haven't defended as well, so we need to gradually grow to get the right balance."

Meulensteen said club record signing Kostas Mitroglou will not be available for the match since he was still coming up to speed following his arrival from Greek champions Olympiakos Piraeus, while defender Fernando Amorebieta will return to training this week.

