Daniel Sturridge stretches during a training session at the St George's Park training complex near Burton-upon-Trent, central England, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge will spend Christmas with medical experts from baseball team Boston Red Sox in an attempt to cure persistent injury problems, the Liverpool Echo reported on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old, who has been restricted to three Premier League appearances this season, the last against Tottenham Hotspur in August, suffered a thigh injury in November after returning to training following other thigh and calf problems.

England striker Sturridge will join up with the Red Sox, who are also owned by Liverpool owner John W Henry, alongside the Premier League club's head of conditioning Glen Driscoll.

Liverpool have struggled for goals without Sturridge, who netted 25 times in all competitions last season, and are 11th in the Premier League table with 21 points from 16 matches.

(Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Martyn Herman)