LONDON Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has apologised for biting Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic in their Premier League match on Sunday.

"I am deeply sorry for my inexcusable behaviour earlier today during our match against Chelsea," Uruguayan Suarez, who later scored in the 97th minute to grab a 2-2 draw for Liverpool, said on the club website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

"I have issued an apology and have tried to contact Branislav Ivanovic to speak to him personally. I apologise also to my manager, playing colleagues and everyone at Liverpool Football Club for letting them down."

It was an eventful afternoon for Suarez, who also apologised on Twitter.

He had set up Daniel Sturridge to make it 1-1 before handballing in the penalty area to concede a spot-kick from which Eden Hazard put Chelsea back in front.

The incident with Ivanovic occurred in the second half and followed a brief tussle in the penalty area between the two players.

"Luis has made an unreserved apology for his actions today," Liverpool managing director Ian Ayre said.

"His behaviour is not befitting of any player wearing a Liverpool shirt and Luis is aware that he has let himself and everyone associated with the club down. We will deal with the matter internally and await any action from the FA."

Manager Brendan Rodgers added: "Having reviewed the video footage and spoken to Luis, his behaviour is unacceptable and I have made him aware of this."

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)