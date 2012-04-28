LONDON Liverpool's hat-trick hero Luis Suarez avoided a tongue lashing from captain Steven Gerrard by producing a contender for goal of the season in the 3-0 victory at Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Experienced England midfielder Gerrard was ready to give the Uruguayan, who had already scored two first-half goals, a piece of his mind for missing the target with a lob from the edge of the Norwich penalty box.

Suarez then lofted the ball audaciously over goalkeeper John Ruddy from 45 metres to put the seal on Liverpool's win after 82 minutes.

"It was on the tip of my tongue to give him a rollicking but then he did that," Gerrard told ESPN television.

"He is a special player. His movement is first class and it makes my job as a midfielder easier alongside him.

"He is one of the best in the world and today was his day. It was great finishing," added Gerrard.

Suarez's hat-trick helped Liverpool forget last week's demoralising 1-0 home defeat by West Bromwich Albion and kept them eighth in the table, two points behind neighbours Everton.

It also put the League Cup winners in good heart ahead of next Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley.

"We've got to beat Fulham in the league on Tuesday first but we want to go into the final in good form," said Gerrard.

"We're excited. We've done really well in the cups this year... but it would be silly and naive to focus on the final with league games to come."

Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish hailed "a fantastic performance" from his players.

"We've played like that plenty of times this season," he said. "There have been games where we've played even better and come away without anything.

"It is even more credit to them that they keep going out there and believing in their ability. They were three great goals for us today."

(Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ken Ferris)