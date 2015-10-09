LONDON Sam Allardyce was appointed as Premier League Sunderland's new manager on Friday, eight years after he had a brief spell in charge of their arch-rivals Newcastle United.

Sunderland confirmed the appointment in a statement on their website (www.safc.com), less than a week after Dutchman Dick Advocaat left the club on Sunday.

Sunderland are currently 19th in the Premier League, with only Newcastle below them, and the two northeast rivals are the only teams without a league win this season.

Allardyce, 60, who has been out of management since leaving West Ham United at the end of last season, has signed a two-year deal and said in the statement: "I have enjoyed my break from football and now I’m raring to get back.

"I met with (Chairman) Ellis (Short) and we spoke at length about the club and his ambitions and I knew I wanted to be part of that. I hope to be able to help to bring the stability and success that everyone wants."

Short said: "I am very pleased to welcome Sam to our football club.

"Sunderland is a club he knows well and he was the obvious best choice for the job. He has vast experience of managing in the Premier League and an understanding first-hand of the north east and the passion of our fans, which will stand him in great stead.

"This was a very popular job, proactively sought after by a large number of managers -- contrary to much of what has been portrayed. The process was made easier by the fact that Sam was such an obvious choice.

"The other misconception is that Sam had to be persuaded to join us; nothing could be further from the truth.

"From the very beginning, he understood the importance of this job and showed great enthusiasm for the role and a desire to be part of moving this club forward."

Allardyce, who becomes the first man ever to have coached both Sunderland and Newcastle, has managed, among others, Blackpool, Notts County, Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle and West Ham.

During a 19-year-playing career, he spent the 1980-81 season with Sunderland playing 26 times and captaining the club.

Allardyce becomes the second Premier League manager to be appointed in two days following Juergen Klopp's instalment as Liverpool's new boss on Thursday.

Allardyce's first match in charge will be at West Bromwich Albion where he was assistant manager 25 years ago, on Oct. 17 with the derby against Newcastle following a week later on Oct. 25.

