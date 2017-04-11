Halep pulls out of Birmingham event with ankle injury
BIRMINGHAM, England World number two Simona Halep has withdrawn from next week's Aegon Classic in Birmingham due to a right ankle injury, organisers said on Thursday.
Rock bottom Sunderland have to do whatever it takes to grind out results if they are to stand any chance of avoiding relegation from the Premier League, striker Victor Anichebe said.
Anichebe, who was out with a knee injury, returned to the starting side for the first time since January in the 3-0 loss to Manchester United on Sunday and he is keen to find his best form as soon as possible for the final seven matches.
"It's going to take me a couple of games, I wish I had time, or we had time, but we don't... we haven't had a good week," Anichebe told British media.
"We just have to go out every game and try and perform. I need to just keep going and so do the team, just grind out results any way we can. It's not good enough, let's be honest, we need to improve as a team."
Sunderland's loss to United left them winless in seven games and 10 points adrift of safety ahead of Saturday's home match against 14th-placed West Ham United.
LONDON Mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor has never boxed as either a professional or amateur, but sparring partner Artem Lobov says the Irishman will blast the undefeated Floyd Mayweather when the two meet in Las Vegas on Aug. 26.
AUCKLAND Irish flanker Peter O'Mahony will captain an experienced British and Irish Lions team for the match against the Maori All Blacks on Saturday but tour skipper Sam Warburton gets another chance to press his claim for a test spot from the bench.