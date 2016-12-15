Britain Football Soccer - Sunderland v Chelsea - Premier League - The Stadium of Light - 14/12/16 Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois celebrates after the game Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith Livepic

Britain Football Soccer - Sunderland v Chelsea - Premier League - The Stadium of Light - 14/12/16 Sunderland's Jermain Defoe in action with Chelsea's David Luiz Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith Livepic

Britain Football Soccer - Sunderland v Chelsea - Premier League - The Stadium of Light - 14/12/16 Chelsea's David Luiz and Gary Cahill attempt to block a shot from Sunderland's Adnan Januzaj Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

Britain Football Soccer - Sunderland v Chelsea - Premier League - The Stadium of Light - 14/12/16 Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith Livepic

Dec 14 - Chelsea maintained their awesome progress, winning a 10th successive Premier League game with a 1-0 victory over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday that saw them forge six points clear at the top of the table.

Cesc Fabregas scored the game's only goal after a fine counter-attack five minutes before halftime to provide an entirely predictable outcome to the tussle between the league's top and bottom clubs.

There had not been much between the teams until Chelsea, who had to leave the injured Eden Hazard at home, struck with a fast break that ended with Fabregas netting sharply after a neat one-two with Willian.

The Brazilian Willian, who replaced Hazard, saw a deflected shot hit the bar after the break as Chelsea largely dominated and left David Moyes' side still a point adrift at the foot of the table.

(Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Toby Davis)