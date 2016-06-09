Britain Football Soccer - England XI v Rest of the World XI - Soccer Aid 2016 - Old Trafford - 5/6/16England XI's Jermain Defoe warms up before the matchReuters / Phil Noble

Sunderland have extended the contract of Jermain Defoe to 2019 after the striker helped the Premier League club avoid the drop.

The 33-year-old, who joined Sunderland from Toronto FC in January last year, racked up 15 league goals last season as the club finished 17th in the league table.

"Jermain is one of the greatest goal-scorers in the history of the Premier League and is a player that every manager would want to have in their team," manager Sam Allardyce told the club's website (www.safc.com).

"He proved that beyond doubt last season by scoring 15 league goals, he is in fantastic physical condition and we are very pleased that we have been able to extend his stay with us."

Sunderland also extended the services of defender Patrick van Aanholt, who signed a new four-year deal at the club on Wednesday.

