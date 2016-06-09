Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
Sunderland have extended the contract of Jermain Defoe to 2019 after the striker helped the Premier League club avoid the drop.
The 33-year-old, who joined Sunderland from Toronto FC in January last year, racked up 15 league goals last season as the club finished 17th in the league table.
"Jermain is one of the greatest goal-scorers in the history of the Premier League and is a player that every manager would want to have in their team," manager Sam Allardyce told the club's website (www.safc.com).
"He proved that beyond doubt last season by scoring 15 league goals, he is in fantastic physical condition and we are very pleased that we have been able to extend his stay with us."
Sunderland also extended the services of defender Patrick van Aanholt, who signed a new four-year deal at the club on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Lovell)
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp admitted luck was on his side as he avoided being sanctioned for his outburst at fourth official Neil Swarbrick during his team's 1-1 Premier League draw with leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday.