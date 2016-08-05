West Ham fans offered deal to get Payet off their backs
LONDON After selling Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for 25 million pounds, West Ham United are offering fans a cut-price deal to get the French forward off their backs as well.
David Moyes made his first signing as Sunderland manager on Friday with the transfer of Senegal defender Papy Djilobodji from Chelsea, the Premier League club announced.
Djilobodji signed a four-year deal for 8 million pounds two weeks after former Everton and Manchester United manager Moyes took charge at the Stadium of Light, replacing Sam Allardyce, who left for the England national team job.
"I’m so happy to join Sunderland, I believe we’re going to do something this year,” the 27-year-old told Sunderland TV.
"Sunderland is a big club and we will do our best to give the fans what they deserve.”
Djilobodji played for Nantes in France before joining Chelsea last year but spent the second half of last season at Werder Bremen, helping them keep their place in the Bundesliga.
(Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Alison Williams)
