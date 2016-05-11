Britain Football Soccer - Sunderland v Everton - Barclays Premier League - The Stadium of Light - 11/5/16Lamine Kone scores the third goal for Sunderland Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff

Britain Football Soccer - Sunderland v Everton - Barclays Premier League - The Stadium of Light - 11/5/16Lamine Kone celebrates scoring the third goal for Sunderland with Younes Kaboul and team matesAction Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff

Britain Football Soccer - Sunderland v Everton - Barclays Premier League - The Stadium of Light - 11/5/16Patrick van Aanholt scores the first goal for Sunderland from a free kickAction Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff

Britain Football Soccer - Sunderland v Everton - Barclays Premier League - The Stadium of Light - 11/5/16Sunderland's Jermain Defoe celebrates with Vito Mannone after the gameAction Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff

Britain Football Soccer - Sunderland v Everton - Barclays Premier League - The Stadium of Light - 11/5/16Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce acknowledges fans after the gameAction Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff

Britain Football Soccer - Sunderland v Everton - Barclays Premier League - The Stadium of Light - 11/5/16Lamine Kone celebrates scoring the third goal for Sunderland with Younes Kaboul and Jermain DefoeAction Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff

Lamine Kone was the surprise hero as Sunderland secured their Premier League survival and relegated their north-east rivals Newcastle United as well as Norwich City with a thumping win at home to Everton on Wednesday.

Centre back Kone scored twice to move Sam Allardyce's side up to 38 points with one match remaining, four clear of both Newcastle and Norwich who will join Aston Villa in the Championship next season.

Sunderland took the lead six minutes before halftime as Patrick van Aanholt's free kick was completely misjudged by Everton keeper Joel Robles before nestling in the net.

It was 2-0 three minutes later as Kone lashed home a lofted ball into the box before the Ivorian started the celebrations 10 minutes after the restart when he converted from a corner which Robles palmed straight to him.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Clare Fallon)