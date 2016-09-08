Everton's James McCarthy will be out of action for three weeks after the midfielder underwent surgery for a groin complaint, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.

McCarthy played more than 30 games in all competitions for the club last season.

However, Koeman said right back Seamus Coleman, who has not featured in the Premier League this season after picking up an ankle injury in pre-season, is likely to return for Monday's away game at Sunderland.

The 27-year-old played for Ireland in their draw against Serbia in a World Cup Group D qualifier on Monday.

"Seamus Coleman was fit to play (for Ireland) and he has come back without any reaction. He is now fit to start. James McCarthy has had groin surgery and will be out for three weeks," Koeman told reporters.

Everton have made an impressive start to the league season with seven points from the opening three games, while Sunderland are 16th in the standings with one point.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Lovell)