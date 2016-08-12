Belgian winger Adnan Januzaj has joined Sunderland on a season-long loan from fellow Premier League side Manchester United, the two clubs said on Friday.

Januzaj will attempt to a revive his career after an unhappy last season where he failed to start a league game during a five-month spell on loan at Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, then struggled for playing time after returning to United in January.

Januzaj will rejoin Sunderland manager David Moyes, who handed the Belgium international his first team debut for United in the 2013-14 season during his short managerial spell at Old Trafford.

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Brian Homewood)