Soccer - Marquinhos, Silva to miss PSG vs Guingamp
PARIS Paris St Germain will be without defenders Marquinhos and Thiago Silva when they host En Avant Guingamp in Ligue 1 on Sunday, coach Unai Emery said on Saturday.
LONDON Sunderland have signed central defender Lamine Kone from FC Lorient on a four-and-a-half-year contract, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old Ivory Coast international played over 100 games for French Ligue 1 team Lorient.
Sunderland are second-bottom of the Premier League, four points adrift of safety, and have conceded 46 league goals this season, more than any other team in the top flight.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Toby Davis)
PARIS Paris St Germain will be without defenders Marquinhos and Thiago Silva when they host En Avant Guingamp in Ligue 1 on Sunday, coach Unai Emery said on Saturday.
A shockingly unlucky break cost Rory McIlroy probably two strokes at the final hole on Friday, leaving him five strokes from the halfway lead at the U.S. Masters.