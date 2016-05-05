Midfielder Sebastian Larsson has told his Sunderland team that it must hold its nerve to avoid relegation.

Sunderland are third from bottom in the Premier League table ahead of Norwich City and behind Newcastle United, in 17th place, by a single point.

Sunderland, known as the Black Cats, are on a three-game unbeaten run in the league and on Saturday will host Chelsea, in ninth place in the Premier League, before ending their season with games against Everton and Watford.

"There are three games left and luckily enough it is in our own hands, but we need to collect as many points as possible to make sure it remains that way," the 31-year-old Larsson told the club's website (www.safc.com).

Larsson, who has played a key role in helping serial strugglers Sunderland avoid the drop in previous seasons, said their past experience gives them an edge over the other teams in and around the drop zone.

"We've done it (beaten the big teams) when we've really had to in previous seasons. It's the same again and we have to go for the three points," he added.

