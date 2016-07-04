Britain Football Soccer - Sunderland v Everton - Barclays Premier League - The Stadium of Light - 11/5/16. Sunderland's Jermain Defoe celebrates with Vito Mannone after the game. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff

Britain Football Soccer - Sunderland v Everton - Barclays Premier League - The Stadium of Light - 11/5/16. Sunderland's Vito Mannone celebrates after Lamine Kone (not pictured) scores their second goal. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff

Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the Stadium of Light until 2018, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 28-year-old Italian, who joined from Arsenal in 2013, made 19 league appearances last season to help Sunderland avoid relegation after they finished 17th in the table.

"Sunderland AFC goalkeeper Vito Mannone has agreed a new contract with the Black Cats. The Italian shot-stopper has penned a new two-year deal, keeping him on Wearside until 2018," the club said in a statement on their website (www.safc.com).

Sunderland open their 2016-17 league campaign at Manchester City on Aug. 13 when City's Pep Guardiola will make his English top-flight debut as manager.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)