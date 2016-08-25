Sunderland have signed Spanish defender Javier Manquillo from Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 22-year-old full back spent last season on loan at Olympique de Marseille, where he made 31 Ligue 1 appearances, and he played 10 English top-flight games during his loan spell with Liverpool in 2014-15.

"Sunderland AFC have completed a deal to sign Atletico Madrid full back Javier Manquillo," the club said in a statement on their website.

Sunderland, who have also signed Papy Djilobodji, Paddy McNair, Donald Love, Adnan Januzaj and Steven Pienaar to the squad in the transfer window, lost their opening two league games of the season ahead of Saturday's trip to Southampton.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)