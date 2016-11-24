Nadal rolls over Raonic to reach semi-finals
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal continued his brilliant revival at the Australian Open to topple Milos Raonic 6-4 7-6(7) 6-4 on Wednesday and reach his first grand slam semi-final in three years.
Paddy McNair's season-ending knee injury is a "real shame" as the defender was just about settling into his groove at Sunderland, manager David Moyes has said.
The Northern Ireland international ruptured a ligament right before half-time during his club's 3-0 win against Hull City at the Stadium of Light last week.
He, however, continued to play till the 88th minute when the former Manchester United player suffered another blow and had to be replaced.
"Paddy was starting to understand more about the club, the supporters and the general game, so it's a real shame for the boy," Moyes told the club website (www.safc.com).
"He'd just started to find his way in the Premier League... the games he was having were bringing him on and giving him confidence... we can hope getting him right for the start of next season.
"We're incredibly disappointed because we want to build a young team going forward and Paddy was part of that."
The 21-year-old, who featured in nine league games and scored a brace in the Black Cats' 2-1 League Cup win over Queens Park Rangers in September, also suffered a cut on his knee, which will delay treatment.
"They can't operate while there is an open wound, so we have to wait until that heals. It might be a week or two," Moyes added.
Sunderland are on eight points after 12 league games and in the relegation zone, sandwiched between Hull City, who are on 10 points and bottom-placed Swansea on six.
They travel to Liverpool on Saturday for their next league game.
(Reporting by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru)
LONDON England coach Eddie Jones arrived at the official launch of the Six Nations championship on Wednesday looking like he had been getting a little too involved in their warm weather training as he sported a large bandage over a cut and black eye.
Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.