Football Soccer - Manchester United v Stoke City - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford - 2/2/16Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal acknowledges fans after the gameReuters / Phil NobleLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture...

Louis van Gaal does not know if he will still be managing Manchester United next season if the club fail to qualify for the Champions League.

United are fifth in the Premier League, trailing fourth-placed Manchester City by six points going into Saturday's trip to relegation-threatened Sunderland.

"It is not a question for me I think," the Dutchman told reporters on Friday when asked if a failure to finish in the top four would cost him his job.

"It is a question of the board of Manchester United, you have to put that question to them. I have a contract for three years and you know that," he added.

Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has been widely linked with the United job in media reports, but Van Gaal, who has accused journalists of inventing the story, does not mind that the club have not publicly denied the rumours.

"I have said many times that not all the media, but a lot of media, is inventing stories and you don't have to answer on invented stories," he added.

United will be without Phil Jones, Adnan Januzaj and Guillermo Varela for the trip to Sunderland, but Antonio Valencia and Marcos Rojo are nearing full fitness.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)