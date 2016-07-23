LONDON Following is a factbox on David Moyes who was named manager of Premier League club Sunderland on Saturday.

* Born in April 1963 in Glasgow and signs as a professional with Scottish club Celtic in 1980.

* Plays as a central defender for English lower league clubs Cambridge United, Bristol City, Shrewsbury Town and Preston North End.

* Named Preston manager in 1998.

* Leads Preston to second division (third tier) title in 2000. In 2001, Preston reach the first division playoff final against Bolton Wanderers, losing 3-0.

* Replaces Walter Smith as manager of Everton in March 2002.

* Everton finish in the top six in the Premier League four times under Moyes, qualifying for the Champions League in 2005. They also reach the 2009 FA Cup final, losing 2-1 to Chelsea.

* Signs six-year deal as Manchester United manager in May 2013, replacing Alex Ferguson upon his retirement.

* Robin van Persie scores twice to give United a 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic in the Community Shield in his first competitive match in charge.

* Three defeats in United's opening six league matches, including a 4-1 humbling at neighbours Manchester City, give them their worst start in 24 years.

* Successive home defeats by Everton and Newcastle United in December leave the defending champions ninth in the league.

* In March, United lose 3-0 at home to Liverpool and neighbours City but overcome a 2-0 first-leg deficit against Olympiakos Piraeus to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

* After a 1-1 home draw in the Champions League quarter-finals against Bayern Munich, United lose the second leg 3-1.

* A listless display in a 2-0 defeat by Everton ends United's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League and leaves the club seventh in the league.

* Sacked in April 2014. In his 51 matches in charge, United win 27, draw nine and lose 15 in all competitions.

* Appointed manager of La Liga club Real Sociedad in November 2014.

* Sacked in November 2015 after Sociedad win 12 of his 42 matches in change.

