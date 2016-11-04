Sunderland manager David Moyes has denied suggestions his side are expecting to lose games following their record-equalling worst start to a Premier League campaign and remains confident he can turn around the club's fortunes.

Sunderland are mired to the bottom of the table after Saturday's 4-1 home defeat to Arsenal left them on two points from their opening 10 games, a feat matched only by Manchester City in the 1995-1996 campaign.

"I would hate to think that anyone was expecting to lose. I expect to win. I don't care who I play, I expect to win and that message is around for every game. I expect them to win by hook or by crook," Moyes told British media.

"That's always been a thing of mine, even though I would like us to win games looking good too. I don't think I ever lost more than two games at any one time during my time at Everton. I wouldn't allow it. I made sure it would never happen.

"I sorted that out and that's part of me, so don't think I am taking this easy here and smiling about the whole thing."

Sunderland, who are the only team in the league yet to win this season, travel to face 10th-placed Bournemouth on Saturday.

