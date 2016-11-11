Sunderland manager David Moyes is targeting a quick second Premier League win after finally registering a belated first with the Black Cats at the 11th time of asking when his side beat Bournemouth last weekend.

The 2-1 away victory did little to improve Sunderland's plight as they remain rooted to the foot of the table on five points from their opening 11 games but it did give the Scot some much-needed cheer after a miserable start to his tenure.

"I'm very happy, it's our first win of the season. We'll not get carried away, we now need to go out and get number two," Moyes told the club's website. (www.safc.com)

"We've a lot of work to do to climb up the league."

Sunderland next play 18th-placed Hull City at home on Nov. 19 when the league resumes after the international break, when they hope to welcome captain John O'Shea back after a hamstring injury kept the Irishman out of the Bournemouth game.

(Reporting by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)