Chelsea's N'Golo Kante in action with Sunderland's Jan Kirchhoff. Sunderland v Chelsea - Premier League - The Stadium of Light - 14/12/16. Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith Livepic

Sunderland midfielder Jan Kirchhoff will be out of action for around three months after undergoing knee surgery, manager David Moyes said on Friday.

"Jan had an operation during the week to repair his lateral meniscus. At the moment we think it'll be close to 12 weeks," Moyes told reporters ahead of Monday's English Premier League match at Manchester United.

Defenders Javier Manquillo, Billy Jones and midfielder Steven Pienaar are back in training, but Moyes said he had not yet decided if they could feature at Old Trafford.

Moyes was ten months into a six-year contract when he was fired by United in 2014.

"Other managers have come and gone and it has been really difficult for them as well," said Moyes

"I actually think whoever (had followed) on after Alex Ferguson, whether it had been Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Juergen Klopp, whoever you want to name, or David Moyes, I think it would have been the same."

"Football moves on, the one thing you always find in football is that it’s quite small, you meet people, you work with them, you work against them sometimes," he added.

“I’ve been in football a long time and the way I’ve found it is that you move on and get on with your next job."

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Brian Homewood)