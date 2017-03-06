Sunderland manager David Moyes is refusing to give up on Premier League survival after his side fell six points adrift of safety following their 2-0 home loss to Manchester City on Sunday.

Moyes is in his first season at Sunderland but is well aware that the Black Cats are mired in the relegation zone for the fifth consecutive campaign and the team have enough experience to avoid the drop, with 11 matches remaining.

"We're the ones who are chasing the pack, we have to try and catch the others up," Moyes told Sky Sports as the bottom side lost their third consecutive league game.

"The players have had the experience of surviving before, so hopefully we can. Nobody in the dressing room is saying we're gone. We're far from it.

"We will stick at it, keep doing what we are doing and it will turn. We have to just hope our fortune changes in the coming weeks."

Moyes will see his survival hopes boosted by the return of key players from long-term injuries, including defender Lee Cattermole (hip injury), midfielder Jan Kirchhoff (knee injury) and striker Victor Anichebe (knee injury).

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)