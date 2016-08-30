Britain Football Soccer - Manchester City v Sunderland - Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 13/8/16Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring their first goal as Sunderland's Vito Mannone looks dejectedAction Images via Reuters / Lee Smith

Manager David Moyes is racing to recruit a goalkeeper before the summer transfer window closes on Wednesday after first-choice shot-stopper Vito Mannone was ruled out for at least three months with an elbow injury.

Sunderland had been reported to be interested in a move for Manchester City and England goalkeeper Joe Hart but appear set to miss out on the 29-year-old, who now seems destined for a season-long loan deal with Italian side Torino.

Moyes fielded academy graduate Jordan Pickford in Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw with Southampton and despite making a string of smart saves, the 22-year-od was at fault for allowing a tame Jay Rodriguez shot to squirm under him for the equaliser.

"I think part of it is what becomes available. We've been thrown a thousand goalkeepers. Everyone's throwing in goalkeepers who would like to come," Moyes told British media.

"Some of them would probably see themselves as number ones, some of them might see themselves as competing with Jordan and there will be some who actually just feel they're genuinely number two keepers and there as back-up.

"So that will all get ironed out somewhere this week because we obviously need a goalkeeper."

Moyes will hope to secure his first win as Sunderland manager when the Black Cats, who are 16th in the table, host his former side Everton at the Stadium of Light on Sept. 12.

