Football - Sunderland v Newcastle United - Barclays Premier League - Stadium of Light - 25/10/15Sunderland's Adam Johnson scores the first goal for his side from the penalty spot Reuters / Andrew YatesLivepic

LONDON Sunderland registered their first Premier League win of the season by beating local rivals Newcastle United 3-0 at home to move off the bottom of the table on Sunday.

It was a huge boost for new manager Sam Allardyce in only his second match in charge since replacing Dick Advocaat and set a new record for the fixture in giving Sunderland their sixth successive derby victory.

The visitors, who had been on top in the first half, had captain Fabricio Coloccini sent off just before the interval when he conceded the penalty from which Adam Johnson scored the opening goal.

Just after Newcastle vainly claimed a penalty at one end, Coloccini was judged to have denied a clear goalscoring opportunity by shouldering striker Steven Fletcher off the ball and Johnson drove his spot-kick low into the corner of the net.

Billy Jones added the second in the 64th minute by touching in a volley by Yann M'Vila and with Newcastle's 10 men wilting, Johnson hit the bar and Fletcher's late volley completed their misery.

That third strike meant Sunderland moved above their neighbours on goal difference into 18th place while Aston Villa dropped to bottom spot, two hours after sacking manager Tim Sherwood.

"This was quite an achievement considering the low ebb we're in at the moment, facing a rival with the extra pressure of having won the last five derbies," Allardyce told the BBC.

"Everyone’s done a job –- the players on the pitch and me, tactically setting them out. We had some good fortune for the first goal and we took advantage of it. It’s the first good weekend the fans have had this season.

"It’s a big victory and we can all look forward to next week. Hopefully this is the start of us getting out of trouble."

Allardyce sympathised with Newcastle, whom he managed in 2007-8, over the red card, suggesting "I think a penalty's enough (punishment)".

His opposite number Steve McClaren, however, felt the penalty award was "absolutely ridiculous".

"We were the better side by a distance," McClaren told reporters.

"We controlled it, created chances and never looked like giving away anything at the back. Even with 10 men in the second half we still controlled it.

"The defining moments were two refereeing decisions he got wrong. In the first half the team were excellent. I was totally relaxed.

"I said to players that’s what we must continue. If we continue doing that and get decisions right then we’ll do okay."

(Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Pritha Sarkar)