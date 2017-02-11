Hazard plays down transfer rumours by praising Chelsea 'family'
Midfielder Eden Hazard tried to play down speculation that he is about to move away from Stamford Bridge by describing how settled he feels with his Chelsea "family".
Manolo Gabbiadini netted twice, Jason Denayer turned the ball into his own net and Shane Long scored late as Southampton hammered struggling Sunderland 4-0 in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
Gabbiadini appeared to chest Ryan Bertrand's cross into the net on the half-hour mark to open the scoring and he added another 15 minutes later with a smart turn and shot.
In the second half, Sunderland battled vainly to try to find a way back into the game, but the only goal they managed came at the wrong end as Jason Denayer put the ball into his own net.
Substitute Shane Long completed the rout two minutes into stoppage time to leave Southampton in 11th place in the table while Sunderland remained bottom.
(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)
Andy Murray believes that he can compete at the top level for only another "couple of years" even though Roger Federer has proved that it is possible to win major titles at the age of 35.
Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.