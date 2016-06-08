Alaves hold Celta to 0-0 draw in King's Cup semi
MADRID Celta Vigo rattled the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough as they were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final against Alaves on Thursday.
Defender Patrick van Aanholt has signed a new four-year deal at Sunderland, which will keep him at the Stadium of Light until 2020, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old Dutch left back, who joined from Chelsea in 2014, played a pivotal role in keeping Sam Allardyce's men in England's top flight, scoring four goals in his 33 league starts.
"Patrick was an outstanding performer last season, contributing not only solid defensive performances, but also assists and vital goals," manager Allardyce said.
"It is fantastic to be able to secure the long-term services of such a talented footballer and athlete, who will hopefully continue to improve here for many years to come."
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
A refreshed Matt Kuchar seized a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Thursday but had the ominous figure of reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama in hot pursuit.
FRANCEVILLE, Gabon Cameroon reached the African Nations Cup final as a second-half goal from defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui and a stoppage-time effort from Christian Bassogog secured a 2-0 win over Ghana in their last-four clash on Thursday.