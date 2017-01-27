Top seed Konta wins Nottingham semi-final
Top seed Johanna Konta reached the final of the Nottingham grass court tournament on Saturday with a 6-2 7-5 win over Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova.
Sunderland have accepted a bid for Patrick van Aanholt from Premier League relegation rivals Crystal Palace after the left back submitted a transfer request.
No financial details of the transfer were released, though local media reported Palace had paid 14 million pounds to lure Van Aanholt to Selhurst Park.
"If a player openly states he does not want to play for our club, then it is clear that we have a decision to make," Sunderland chief executive Martin Bain said in a statement.
"In this instance and in regard to this particular player, we have done what we feel is right for Sunderland, which will always be our priority."
Van Aanholt will be re-united with Palace's Sam Allardyce, having previously worked with the manager at Sunderland.
"Van Aanholt is having a medical here today. He's in the process, at the moment," Allardyce told reporters on Friday.
Palace are 18th in the league table with 16 points, one more than bottom-placed Sunderland after 22 games.
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)
Top seed Johanna Konta reached the final of the Nottingham grass court tournament on Saturday with a 6-2 7-5 win over Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova.
SYDNEY Scotland beat Australia for the first time in more than four years on Saturday, winning 24-19 in Sydney to avenge two consecutive narrow defeats, including a controversial World Cup exit, by the southern hemisphere team.
LONDON India's captain Virat Kohli has urged his team to forget the 124-run drubbing they inflicted on old rivals Pakistan in the group stage of the Champions Trophy ahead of the teams' sell-out final at The Oval on Sunday.