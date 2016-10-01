Parnell, Tahir shine as South Africa crush Sri Lanka
CAPE TOWN Wayne Parnell and Imran Tahir took three wickets each as South Africa cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first one-day international in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.
Oct 1 Patrick van Aanholt grabbed an 83rd-minute equaliser as struggling Sunderland snatched a 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday to lift themselves off the foot of the table with only their second point of the season.
Sunderland's dismal start to the campaign was typified by a terrible early miss from Jermain Defoe and they were made to pay 10 minutes before halftime when Nacer Chadli calmly found the net from 15 metres for his third goal in four league games for West Brom.
Sunderland appeared to be heading for a sixth defeat of the season until Van Aanholt exchanged passes with Duncan Watmore before scuffing a shot into the ground and into the net with seven minutes remaining.
David Moyes's side moved above bottom club Stoke City on goal difference, while West Brom are ninth with nine points.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Martyn Herman)
LONDON The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
MADRID Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said he does not give preferential treatment to out-of-form striker Karim Benzema who is under renewed scrutiny following a run of one league goal in the last three months.