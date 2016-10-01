Britain Soccer Football - Sunderland v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - The Stadium of Light - 1/10/16Sunderland's Patrick van Aanholt celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters / Lee SmithLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Britain Soccer Football - Sunderland v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - The Stadium of Light - 1/10/16Sunderland's Patrick van Aanholt scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters / Lee SmithLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Oct 1 Patrick van Aanholt grabbed an 83rd-minute equaliser as struggling Sunderland snatched a 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday to lift themselves off the foot of the table with only their second point of the season.

Sunderland's dismal start to the campaign was typified by a terrible early miss from Jermain Defoe and they were made to pay 10 minutes before halftime when Nacer Chadli calmly found the net from 15 metres for his third goal in four league games for West Brom.

Sunderland appeared to be heading for a sixth defeat of the season until Van Aanholt exchanged passes with Duncan Watmore before scuffing a shot into the ground and into the net with seven minutes remaining.

David Moyes's side moved above bottom club Stoke City on goal difference, while West Brom are ninth with nine points.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Martyn Herman)