LONDON Wolverhampton Wanderers scored twice in the last five minutes to rescue a 2-2 draw against Swansea City at Molineux Saturday just when they looked set to suffer their sixth successive Premier League defeat.

Swansea, in total control for almost the entire match and seemingly on their way to a first away win since being promoted, collapsed in the dying minutes as Kevin Doyle scored after 85 minutes and then Jamie O'Hara smashed in the equaliser.

The Welsh side led with first half goals from Danny Graham and Joe Allen and squandered a number of other chances in the second half before Wolves's unexpected fightback.

Swansea are 11th in the 20-team table with nine points from as many games while Wolves are 14th on eight points.

The match, played in bright lunchtime sunshine, was the first of five in the league Saturday with fourth-placed Newcastle United playing joint-bottom Wigan Athletic later and fifth-placed Liverpool meeting Norwich City.

