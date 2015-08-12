Liverpool great Moran dies, aged 83
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
Sunderland manager Dick Advocaat is confident new loan signing Yann M'Vila can put his controversial introduction to English football behind him and "make a big difference" to the team.
The temperamental French midfielder was sent off for headbutting Norwich Under-21 forward Jamar Loza during his club debut on Sunday.
"He is a quick thinker. He will make a big difference to the team," Advocaat told the Chronicle.
"He is a controlling player rather than box to box," the 67-year-old former Netherlands manager said, impressed with M'Vila's skills.
"He is more a passer of the ball, picks a great pass and a quick pass. (He) does well with that."
Sunderland, who lost their opening league game 4-2 at the hands of Leicester City, host Premier League new boys Norwich City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
British freestyle wrestler Chinu Sandhu, who won bronze at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, has been handed a four-year ban for a doping violation.
LONDON A showdown between England and New Zealand in November looks unlikely after the Barbarians confirmed on Wednesday that they would face the All Blacks at Twickenham on Nov. 4.