LONDON Sunderland have signed U.S. striker Jozy Altidore from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on its website (www.safc.com) on Tuesday.

Altidore, 23, began his career at the New York Red Bulls before heading to Spain with Villarreal.

He joined AZ in 2011, scoring 38 goals in 67 appearances, and he has also scored 17 goals in 60 appearances for the U.S. national team.

Altidore is set to join head coach Paolo Di Canio and his new team mates at their training camp in Italy on Tuesday.

