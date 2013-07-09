Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
LONDON Sunderland have signed U.S. striker Jozy Altidore from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on its website (www.safc.com) on Tuesday.
Altidore, 23, began his career at the New York Red Bulls before heading to Spain with Villarreal.
He joined AZ in 2011, scoring 38 goals in 67 appearances, and he has also scored 17 goals in 60 appearances for the U.S. national team.
Altidore is set to join head coach Paolo Di Canio and his new team mates at their training camp in Italy on Tuesday.
(Reporting by John Mehaffey; Editing by Sonia Oxley)
ZURICH Former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke has appealed against his 10-year ban from all soccer related activities, the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton went faster and further than anyone else as his Mercedes team again led the way in pre-season testing on Tuesday while some others struggled to get into gear.