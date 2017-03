Fulham's Adel Taarabt (L) challenges Sunderland's Cabral during their English Premier League soccer match at The Stadium of Light in Sunderland, northern England, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON Sunderland midfielder Cabral has joined Serie A side Genoa on loan until the end of the season after finding himself on the fringes at the Stadium of Light, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 25-year-old has made only two competitive appearances for Sunderland and has not featured since August.

The Swiss joined the club under former manager Paolo Di Canio on a free transfer from Basel.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer)