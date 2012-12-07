Fulham's Damien Duff (R) is tackled by Sunderland's Lee Cattermole during their English Premier League soccer match at Craven Cottage in London November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON Premier League Sunderland's captain Lee Cattermole has been ruled out of action for two months with a knee injury, British media said on Friday.

Cattermole hurt his knee last month against West Bromwich Albion and then lasted just five minutes against Queens Park Rangers on November 27 when he damaged ligaments. A scan showed the midfielder would miss the club's Christmas-period fixtures.

