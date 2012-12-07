Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON Premier League Sunderland's captain Lee Cattermole has been ruled out of action for two months with a knee injury, British media said on Friday.
Cattermole hurt his knee last month against West Bromwich Albion and then lasted just five minutes against Queens Park Rangers on November 27 when he damaged ligaments. A scan showed the midfielder would miss the club's Christmas-period fixtures.
PARIS Former New Zealand fly half Dan Carter has issued an apology in response to French media reports that he failed a drink-driving test in Paris on Wednesday night.
LONDON Like most of his team mates, Sutton United midfielder Craig Eastmond will be looking out for the big names when Arsenal turn up for their FA Cup fifth round on Monday against the minor league side.