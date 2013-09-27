Scotland's Steven Fletcher lies on the pitch after being tackled during their international friendly soccer match against Estonia at Pittodrie Stadium in Aberdeen, Scotland February 6, 2013. REUTERS/David Moir

LONDON Sunderland striker Steven Fletcher has been ruled out for up to six weeks with a shoulder injury, interim coach Kevin Ball said on Friday.

The Scotland international dislocated his shoulder during Saturday's 3-0 Premier League defeat at West Bromwich Albion, a result that left them bottom of the table and prompted the sacking of manager Paolo Di Canio.

It had been thought that Fletcher could be sidelined for several months, but Ball gave a more positive prognosis.

"Hopefully, it will be four to six weeks which is great," Ball was quoted as saying on the BBC.

Fletcher was Sunderland's top scorer last season with 11 league goals but missed the end of the campaign and the start of this one with an ankle injury.

He will also be ruled out of Scotland's final World Cup qualifier against Croatia on October 15.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Editing by Ed Osmond)