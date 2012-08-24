Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
Scotland international Steven Fletcher has joined Sunderland on a four-year deal from Championship (second tier) side Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Premier League club announced on Friday.
The 25-year-old striker, who handed in a transfer request this month, moved for an undisclosed fee.
"It has been no secret that we needed to strengthen our attacking options and Steven has a proven track record of scoring goals," Sunderland manager Martin O'Neill said on the club's website (www.safc.com).
"He is young and constantly improving and he will be a very welcome addition to the squad. I'm delighted that we've been able to bring him to Sunderland."
Fletcher scored 12 goals in each of the past two seasons for Wolves, who were relegated from the Premier League last season.
He is the second player to leave Molineux Stadium on Friday, with winger Matt Jarvis also returning to the premiership with West Ham.

PARIS Former New Zealand fly half Dan Carter has issued an apology in response to French media reports that he failed a drink-driving test in Paris on Wednesday night.
LONDON Like most of his team mates, Sutton United midfielder Craig Eastmond will be looking out for the big names when Arsenal turn up for their FA Cup fifth round on Monday against the minor league side.