LONDON Sunderland's home Premier League game with Reading was postponed on Saturday because of a waterlogged pitch.

Sunderland, who had hoped to parade new signings Adam Johnson and Steven Fletcher before the match, said in a statement that heavy rain had made the Stadium of Light pitch unplayable despite the best efforts of club staff.

