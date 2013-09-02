Sunderland coach Paolo Di Canio completed two late beat-the-deadline signings on Monday, swooping for fellow Italians Fabio Borini and Andrea Dossena from Liverpool and Napoli respectively.

The pair became Sunderland's 12th and 13th captures of the transfer window, the English Premier League club said on their website (www.safc.com).

Striker Borini, 22, joined Liverpool from AS Roma a year ago but foot and shoulder problems limited him to 12 league appearances for the five-times European champions.

He has previously played for Chelsea and Swansea City and has been capped once by Italy.

Left back Dossena, 31, joins Sunderland from Napoli on a one-year deal.

Former Liverpool defender Dossena, who has won 10 caps for his country, made 24 appearances last season as he helped the Italian club finish second in Serie A.

