Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Sunderland defender Phil Bardsley has apologised to the Premier League club after mocking the club's opening day defeat to Fulham on social media.
The club suspended the 28-year-old, currently sidelined with a foot injury, after he posted a comment on Instagram which read: "Great opening day. Hahahhahaha hahahhaha!!!"
The Scotland international had previously angered manager Paolo Di Canio after a late night visit to a casino.
"I would like to apologise to the club and supporters for my comments made on social media," Bardsley, referring to the August 17 defeat, said in a statement on Sunderland's official website.
"I understand how they may have been interpreted and it was a serious error of judgement.
"I accept the punishment that has been handed to me by the football club and will now focus my attention and efforts on rehabilitation and regaining my fitness."
Sunderland said he had now returned to the club.
(Reporting by Josh Reich)
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.