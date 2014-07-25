Patrick van Aanholt of the Netherlands is seen after their international soccer friendly match against Ecuador in the Amsterdam Arena May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters

LONDON Sunderland have signed Netherlands defender Patrick van Aanholt from Chelsea.

"The Dutch international has joined the Black Cats on a four-year deal, for an undisclosed fee," the Premier League club said on Friday in a statement on their website (www.safc.com).

The 23-year-old struggled to break into Chelsea's first team after arriving at Stamford Bridge as a youth team player in 2007 and spent the last two seasons on loan at Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem.

Capped twice by the Netherlands, he was a member of Louis van Gaal’s provisional 30-man squad for the 2014 World Cup but did not make the final 23 for the tournament finals in Brazil.

He becomes the Black Cats' fourth close-season signing after the arrivals of defender Billy Jones from West Bromwich Albion, midfielder Jordi Gomez from Wigan Athletic and goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon from Premier League champions Manchester City.

(Reporting By Tom Hayward; editing by Toby Davis)