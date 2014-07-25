United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
LONDON Sunderland have signed Netherlands defender Patrick van Aanholt from Chelsea.
"The Dutch international has joined the Black Cats on a four-year deal, for an undisclosed fee," the Premier League club said on Friday in a statement on their website (www.safc.com).
The 23-year-old struggled to break into Chelsea's first team after arriving at Stamford Bridge as a youth team player in 2007 and spent the last two seasons on loan at Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem.
Capped twice by the Netherlands, he was a member of Louis van Gaal’s provisional 30-man squad for the 2014 World Cup but did not make the final 23 for the tournament finals in Brazil.
He becomes the Black Cats' fourth close-season signing after the arrivals of defender Billy Jones from West Bromwich Albion, midfielder Jordi Gomez from Wigan Athletic and goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon from Premier League champions Manchester City.
(Reporting By Tom Hayward; editing by Toby Davis)
Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Jack Sock celebrated a pair of firsts on Friday by powering past fourth seed Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.