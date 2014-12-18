Sunderland's manager Gus Poyet reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester City at theStadium of Light in Sunderland, northern England, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON Sunderland manager Guy Poyet appeared to criticise the club's transfer policy on Thursday when asked if he was going to strengthen his struggling squad in the January transfer window.

"I want more quality. Do I think I'll get it? I don't know," Poyet, whose side face Newcastle United in a Tyne-Wear derby on Sunday, told reporters.

"You know what is missing. It is clear what we need to do. That is down to recruitment.

"So, if you ever get the chance to speak to anyone on the recruitment side and ask them about it, you are lucky. If you don't, don't ask me."

Sunderland are without a win in six games and are 15th in the Premier League, two points above the relegation zone.

In those games, five of which ended in draws, Sunderland have managed only three goals and increasing his side's firepower will be an obvious priority for the Uruguayan.

However, he said suggested he would have little to do with bringing in new faces after Christmas.

"I am a head coach," Poyet said. "I am not going to be a head coach when it suits and a manager when it doesn't.

"That side is down to recruitment."

Sunderland's main striker Steven Fletcher has managed only four goals this season while Connor Wickham has netted two and U.S. striker Jozy Altidore is yet to score.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman)