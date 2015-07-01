Stoke striker Berahino says spiked drink led to ban
Stoke City striker Saido Berahino said on Thursday he served an eight-week drugs suspension earlier this season after someone spiked his drink in a nightclub.
LONDON Uruguay defender Sebastian Coates has completed a permanent transfer to Sunderland from fellow Premier League side Liverpool, the Wearside club announced on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at Sunderland, making 13 appearances in all competitions, but has now signed a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee.
"Sebastian was an important part of the team under Dick (Advocaat) last season and we are delighted that he has joined us on a permanent basis," sporting director Lee Congerton told the club's official website (www.safc.com).
"He has Barclays Premier League experience, which is important and, after spending last season on loan with us, he will be able to settle into the team very quickly."
Sunderland narrowly avoided relegation last term -- finishing 16th, three points above the drop zone.
(Reporting by Tom Hayward; editing by Ken Ferris)
Swansea City manager Paul Clement is confident Gylfi Sigurdsson remains focused on ensuring the club maintain their Premier League status next season even though the midfielder earlier expressed a desire to play for a "big club".