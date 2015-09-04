Football - Sunderland v Norwich City - Barclays Premier League - Stadium of Light - 15/8/15Sunderland's Adam Johnson arrives at the ground before the gameMandatory Credit: Action Images / Lee SmithLivepic

Sunderland winger Adam Johnson is set to return to training next week after recovering from a shoulder injury that ruled him out of all but the first game of the campaign, which the Black Cats lost 4-2 to Leicester City.

"This week Adam had to go to the doctor for the final time -- but everything is OK with his legs," Sunderland manager Dick Advocaat told the British media.

"So he's started running and then maybe he can start training next week," the Dutchman added.

Midfielder Jordi Gomez is also getting back to full fitness after recovering from knee surgery in the spring.

"Jordi is getting better and better," the manager said.

"He is improving, so in a couple of weeks he will be a member of the squad."

However, defender Adam Matthews has been ruled out for another four weeks after injuring his ankle in the 6-3 League Cup win against Exeter last month.

Sunderland face Tottenham Hotspur at the Stadium of Light in the Premier League a week on Sept. 13.

The Black Cats currently sit bottom of the table with just two points from their four league games so far.

