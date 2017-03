Sunderland's Adam Johnson reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Newcastle United at St James' Park in Newcastle, northern England February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON Sunderland and England midfielder Adam Johnson was arrested on Monday on suspicion of having sex with an under-age girl, the BBC reported.

"A 27-year-old man was arrested earlier today on suspicion of sexual activity with a girl under 16," Durham Police said in a statement.

Johnson was later released on bail.

British media said Sunderland had suspended Johnson, who has won 12 England caps, while police investigations were ongoing.

(Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Tony Jimenez)