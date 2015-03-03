India close on victory as Jadeja shines
DHARAMSALA, India Ravindra Jadeja shone with bat and ball to put India in a commanding position to secure a series-clinching victory over Australia in the fourth and final test on Monday.
LONDON Sunderland and England midfielder Adam Johnson has been bailed until March 18 after being arrested on Monday on suspicion of having sex with an under-age girl, the BBC reported on Tuesday.
Sunderland have suspended Johnson while police investigations are ongoing.
The 27-year-old, who has won 12 England caps, played for Manchester City for two years from 2010-12 before joining Sunderland, his hometown club.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON Formula One entered a bold new era in Sunday's Australian season-opener with bigger tyres, faster cars and a winning Ferrari but the lack of overtaking is causing concern.