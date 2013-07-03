Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
LONDON Sunderland signed Italian goalkeeper Vito Mannone from Premier League rivals Arsenal for an undisclosed fee on Wednesday, moving to replace Belgian international Simon Mignolet who joined Liverpool last month.
Mannone, 25, made only 23 appearances in eight years at Arsenal, although he started nine Premier League games last season and another four in the Champions League.
He links up with compatriot Paolo Di Canio, who took charge of Sunderland late last season and staved off the threat of relegation, the north-east club finishing one place and three points above the drop zone.
"The potential (of the club) is incredible," Mannone told Sunderland's website (www.safc.com).
"I waited a long time for an opportunity like Sunderland, and for me it is a great one. I'm very excited. I am here to work hard and to show what I can do."
With Mignolet's departure, Mannone will compete for a first-team place with Ireland international Keiren Westwood.
Of his time at Arsenal, he added: "I had a great experience - it was a good learning curve for me.
"Even if I was probably a bit restricted in terms of opportunities. I learned a lot."
(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Tony Goodson)
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.