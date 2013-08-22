Sunderland have signed Greece international winger Charis Mavrias from Panathinaikos on a three-year-deal, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 19-year-old has been capped twice by his country, and in 2010 became the second-youngest player to appear in the Champions League when he was 16.

No transfer fee was disclosed, although media reports put the figure at 2.5 million pounds, and he becomes the 11th player signed by manager Paolo Di Canio during the transfer window.

(Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Pritha Sarkar)