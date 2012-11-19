Wenger urges misfiring Ozil to become more ruthless
Mesut Ozil is in the midst of a confidence crisis, according to Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who also urged the misfiring German midfielder to be more ruthless in front of goal.
LONDON Police are investigating death threats made to Sunderland winger James McClean after the Ireland international declined to wear a poppy to mark Remembrance Sunday.
The threat, posted on a Twitter account that has since been suspended, said McClean "deserves to be shot dead + body dragged past the cenotaph!".
Northumbria police confirmed that they had begun an investigation into the comments.
"Police are carrying out enquiries following a third party report of threats made on social networking sites," a statement said. "Officers have spoken to Sunderland AFC.
"Enquiries are ongoing."
Sunderland manager Martin O'Neill confirmed that McClean had been targeted after his side's 3-1 victory at Fulham on Sunday, during which McClean was booed, apparently because of his failure to wear a poppy logo on his shirt the previous weekend against Everton.
"I think it's probably to do with the issue of last week," Northern Irishman O'Neill said.
"It's a free choice in this world."
The 23-year-old McClean played for Northern Ireland under 21s but has since represented Ireland and was part of the recent Euro 2012 squad.
His decision to play for Ireland resulted in him receiving sectarian abuse on social networking sites.
MELBOURNE Shaun Marsh has valuable experience in the subcontinent and should slot into the vacant number six spot in Australia's batting order for the upcoming tour of India, his state coach Justin Langer has said.
RIO DE JANEIRO A soccer fan was killed and several others injured after violence erupted in Rio de Janeiro before Sunday's Botafogo-Flamengo match, Brazilian news reports said.