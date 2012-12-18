Luatua jumps ship but NZ captain Read staying put
WELLINGTON All Blacks loose forward Steven Luatua will re-unite with his former Super Rugby coach Pat Lam at English Premiership strugglers Bristol for the 2017-18 season, the club said.
LONDON Liverpool forward Suso has been fined 10,000 pounds ($16,200) for a comment he posted on Twitter, the FA said on Tuesday.
Suso was responding to his team mate Jose Enrique posting a photograph of himself getting his teeth whitened.
"What the f*** is he doing? This guy is gay...he does everything except play football," tweeted Suso, who accepted the charge that he had brought the game into disrepute.
The 19-year-old Spaniard, who has made 13 first-team appearances for Liverpool this season, was also warned as to his future conduct by the FA.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Clare Fallon)
WELLINGTON All Blacks loose forward Steven Luatua will re-unite with his former Super Rugby coach Pat Lam at English Premiership strugglers Bristol for the 2017-18 season, the club said.
Hull City are keen to build on their improved performances in recent weeks as they continue to fight for Premier League survival, left back Andy Robertson has said.
BOURNEMOUTH, England, Feb 13 Sergio Aguero roared back into action for Manchester City, forcing a Tyrone Mings own goal and helping them move eight points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea with a 2-0 win at struggling Bournemouth on Monday.