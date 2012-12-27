Atletico's Vicente Calderon stadium to host King's Cup final
Madrid The King's Cup final between holders Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves will be played at the Vicente Calderon in Madrid on May 27, the Spanish Football Federation announced on Monday.
LONDON Red cards for West Ham striker Carlton Cole and Everton midfielder Darron Gibson from last Saturday's Premier League clash have been rescinded, the English FA said on Thursday.
Everton and West Ham won their appeals against referee Anthony Taylor's decision to send off Cole and Gibson for two similar high-footed challenges in the fixture at Upton Park which Everton won 2-1.
"The FA can confirm that red cards shown to West Ham United's Carlton Cole and Everton's Darron Gibson have been rescinded... Their three match suspensions have been withdrawn immediately," the FA said on its website.
The statement gave no further detail and said written reasons would be provided at a later date.
Cole will be available when the Hammers visit Reading on Saturday, while Gibson can play as Everton meet Chelsea at home on Sunday.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer, editing by Mark Meadows)
PARIS Paris St Germain coach Unai Emery will count on past experience to make life difficult for Barcelona when the two teams meet at the Parc des Princes for their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday, Barca coach Luis Enrique said.
LONDON Joe Root said he felt "privileged, humbled and very excited" to be named England test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.